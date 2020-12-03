The Michaels Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,606 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,123% compared to the typical volume of 540 put options.

In other The Michaels Companies news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 99.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,168 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 814,918 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,759,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.21.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.38. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.