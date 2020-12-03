The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PECK opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Peck has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 1.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Peck stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of The Peck at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

