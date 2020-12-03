The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMG. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG opened at $169.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.70 and a 200 day moving average of $153.04. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $179.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.