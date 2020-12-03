The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.86.

DIS opened at $153.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.23. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $154.01.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,483. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after purchasing an additional 410,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

