The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.86.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $153.61 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $154.01. The stock has a market cap of $278.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,522 shares of company stock worth $11,362,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

