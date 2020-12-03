The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Head-To-Head Review

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and The Western Union (NYSE:WU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Waitr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of The Western Union shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waitr and The Western Union’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $191.68 million 2.06 -$291.31 million ($1.15) -3.10 The Western Union $5.29 billion 1.73 $1.06 billion $1.73 12.90

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr. Waitr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Western Union, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Waitr has a beta of -3.86, suggesting that its share price is 486% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Western Union has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and The Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr -118.32% -95.68% -19.67% The Western Union 12.38% -1,029.12% 8.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Waitr and The Western Union, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 1 3 0 2.75 The Western Union 6 8 4 0 1.89

Waitr currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 77.90%. The Western Union has a consensus price target of $22.41, indicating a potential upside of 0.41%. Given Waitr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than The Western Union.

Summary

The Western Union beats Waitr on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. The company also offers cash-based and electronic-based bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

