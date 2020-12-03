TheStreet Downgrades Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to C+

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. Research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after acquiring an additional 318,230 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,079,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after acquiring an additional 482,908 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 53.6% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after acquiring an additional 367,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after acquiring an additional 762,210 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 860.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,252,000 after acquiring an additional 852,540 shares during the period. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.