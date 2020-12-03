TheStreet Upgrades TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) to C

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Get TrueCar alerts:

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.50. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. TrueCar’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TrueCar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 344,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TrueCar by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,679,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 882,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TrueCar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,432,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 117,951 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 232,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TrueCar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 57,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.