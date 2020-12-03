thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) Given a €2.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TKA. Independent Research set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.97 ($24.67).

Get thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) alerts:

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) stock opened at €5.84 ($6.87) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.69. thyssenkrupp AG has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

About thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.