Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Tivity Health worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,354,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 105,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 99,326 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,868,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after buying an additional 80,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

TVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $905.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $254.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

