Traders Buy High Volume of Five Below Put Options (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,424 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,210% compared to the typical daily volume of 414 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,573 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,728,000 after buying an additional 68,297 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 23.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after buying an additional 306,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 16.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,703,000 after buying an additional 115,487 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $163.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $133.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.19.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

