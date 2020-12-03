Traders Buy High Volume of Phreesia Call Options (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 831 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,468% compared to the average daily volume of 53 call options.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $138,652.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $189,744.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,408 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Phreesia by 76.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Phreesia by 187.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHR opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -87.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

