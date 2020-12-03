Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 13,206 call options on the company. This is an increase of 903% compared to the average volume of 1,317 call options.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Xponance Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in NetApp by 45.2% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in NetApp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,656 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.85.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

