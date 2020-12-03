Traders Buy Large Volume of Spotify Technology Call Options (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 39,388 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 846% compared to the average volume of 4,163 call options.

NYSE SPOT opened at $320.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.23 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.82. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $330.87.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

