Traders Purchase Large Volume of Chembio Diagnostics Call Options (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,246 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,075% compared to the average daily volume of 787 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 33.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $46,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CEMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

