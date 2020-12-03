Traders Purchase Large Volume of Murphy Oil Call Options (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,747 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 848% compared to the typical volume of 817 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.35. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

