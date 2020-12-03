Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at New Street Research

New Street Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TCOM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.84.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $38.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 99,288 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 544,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.