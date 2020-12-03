Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Short Interest Down 72.7% in November

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the October 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TURV opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

