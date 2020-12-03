U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on USB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.83.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $44.68 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,272,000 after acquiring an additional 321,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,169,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,607,000 after acquiring an additional 873,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.