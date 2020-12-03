U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00.

USB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

