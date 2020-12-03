UBS Group Boosts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $70.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.41.

NYSE MS opened at $64.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

