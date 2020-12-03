UBS Group Reiterates €12.70 Price Target for Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA)

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €12.70 ($14.94) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.38 ($15.74).

EPA ORA opened at €10.74 ($12.63) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.04. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

