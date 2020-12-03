Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $262.15.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $282.00 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.