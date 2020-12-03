Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ UNB opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $38.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 342.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

