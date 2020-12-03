UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $380.00 at Stephens

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price upped by Stephens from $355.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $369.15.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock opened at $347.56 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.94. The stock has a market cap of $329.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,679,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.