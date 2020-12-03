Unity Software (NYSE:U) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on U. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.10.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $141.05 on Monday. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $155.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.68.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $22,770,191.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,221,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,998,185.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,465,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,234,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

