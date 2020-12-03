Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OLED has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $232.11 on Tuesday. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $233.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 104.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $4,319,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $422,136.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,936 shares in the company, valued at $51,179,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock worth $6,874,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,254,000 after buying an additional 377,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,708,000 after buying an additional 526,921 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,907,000 after buying an additional 39,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

