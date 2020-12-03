Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Sells $260,550.00 in Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $53.27 on Thursday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $732.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $153.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 197,244 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $5,089,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 188,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 59,805 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,005,000 after buying an additional 58,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on UEIC shares. BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.