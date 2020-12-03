Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $732.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $153.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.66 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 170.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth about $242,000.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

