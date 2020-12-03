USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) vs. Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Head to Head Comparison

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) and USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of USA Compression Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and USA Compression Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream 1.40% 15.27% 5.43% USA Compression Partners -84.00% 4.19% 1.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Equitrans Midstream and USA Compression Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream 0 2 1 0 2.33 USA Compression Partners 1 4 2 0 2.14

Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.97%. USA Compression Partners has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.16%. Given Equitrans Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Equitrans Midstream is more favorable than USA Compression Partners.

Dividends

Equitrans Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. USA Compression Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.5%. Equitrans Midstream pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. USA Compression Partners pays out 7,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equitrans Midstream has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and USA Compression Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Equitrans Midstream has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USA Compression Partners has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and USA Compression Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream $1.63 billion 2.15 -$203.74 million $3.00 2.70 USA Compression Partners $698.36 million 1.58 $39.13 million $0.03 379.33

USA Compression Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equitrans Midstream. Equitrans Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USA Compression Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equitrans Midstream beats USA Compression Partners on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines. Its Transmission and Storage System segment comprises 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipeline that connects to seven interstate pipelines and local distribution companies. The Water System segment include two independent systems comprised approximately 180 miles of pipeline that deliver fresh water from the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It also provides compression services in various shale plays, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Fayetteville shales. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 1,799,781 horsepower in its fleet. It serves oil companies; and independent producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression GP, LLC operates as the general partner of USA Compression Partners, LP. The company was formerly known as Compression Holdings, LP, and changed its name to USA Compression Partners, LP in June 2011. USA Compression Partners, LP was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

