Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN opened at $271.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.49. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $300.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.59, for a total value of $1,226,081.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,108.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $161,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445 shares in the company, valued at $328,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

