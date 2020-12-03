ValuEngine Downgrades Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Sell

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of ACBI opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $20.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $307.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 25.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 365,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 103,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 200,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,820 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

