ValuEngine Downgrades Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) to Strong Sell

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Camden National has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Camden National by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Camden National by 536.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

