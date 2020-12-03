ValuEngine Downgrades InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) to Hold

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,704 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

