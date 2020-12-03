ValuEngine Downgrades Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) to Hold

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LPX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,808 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

