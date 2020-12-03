ValuEngine Downgrades Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) to Sell

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE MN opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 3.12. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.60%.

In related news, Director Ebrahim Busheri acquired 16,008 shares of Manning & Napier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,630.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 44,718 shares of company stock worth $172,851. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MN. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier in the second quarter valued at $29,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier in the second quarter valued at $116,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

