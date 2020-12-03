ValuEngine Downgrades Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) to Hold

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of NAV opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.06 and a beta of 2.45.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 127,495 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

