ValuEngine Downgrades nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) to Hold

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NCNO. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. nCino has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.84.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 11,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $859,248.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 69,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $5,013,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 105,037 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock worth $197,143,056 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth about $176,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

