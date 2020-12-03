ValuEngine Downgrades NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Hold

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NVCR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NovoCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NVCR opened at $130.22 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $140.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,540 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,169 shares of company stock worth $12,482,627. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,474,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,244,000 after buying an additional 56,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,223,000 after buying an additional 1,676,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NovoCure by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in NovoCure by 42.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,510,000 after buying an additional 262,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 1,432.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,110,000 after buying an additional 546,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

