ValuEngine Downgrades Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Hold

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PCTY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.65.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $194.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.19. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $209.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.91, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $32,862.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,623.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,841 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total value of $282,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,077,004. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Paylocity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

