ValuEngine Upgrades Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to “Buy”

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $226.23 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.53 and a 200-day moving average of $202.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

