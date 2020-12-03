ValuEngine Upgrades Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Hold

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CODI opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $418.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $661,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,555 shares of company stock worth $1,184,150 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Compass Diversified by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

