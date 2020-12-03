ValuEngine Upgrades Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Sell

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

ENDP opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Endo International in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Endo International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Endo International in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

