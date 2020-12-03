ValuEngine Upgrades GameStop (NYSE:GME) to “Buy”

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NYSE GME opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. GameStop has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $19.42.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. GameStop’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in GameStop by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,617,000 after acquiring an additional 243,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GameStop by 913.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after buying an additional 1,798,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 470,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,900,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GameStop by 352.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 594,935 shares during the period.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

