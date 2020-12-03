ValuEngine Upgrades Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) to Sell

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MIC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

NYSE MIC opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

