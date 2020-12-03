ValuEngine Upgrades NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) to “Hold”

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

NWE opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NorthWestern has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

