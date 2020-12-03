ValuEngine Upgrades Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) to “Buy”

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million. Analysts predict that Novan will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Novan during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Novan by 284.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 147,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Novan during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novan during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

