ValuEngine Upgrades PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) to “Sell”

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

Shares of PDLI opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. PDL BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $288.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell sold 25,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $63,015.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,022.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. purchased 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $97,125.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,667,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,728,150.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 209,261 shares of company stock valued at $503,928 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 725.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PDL BioPharma by 52.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PDL BioPharma by 130.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.