ValuEngine Upgrades People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Sell

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PBCT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.13.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 239.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 63,604 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in People’s United Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,070,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

