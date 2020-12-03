ValuEngine Upgrades Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Hold

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PAHC. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $743.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

